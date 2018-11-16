Investigations continue after street attack leaves man in hospital

Police are continuing investigations this morning after a man suffered injuries to his head and body in a street attack.

Officers sealed off Front Street in Fence Houses at about 2.45pm yesterday after a 35-year-old man suffered from injuries in a suspected assault.

He was taken to hospital but his condition was not thought to be life threatening.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “There is not thought to be any wider risk to the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 663 151118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”