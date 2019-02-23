Investigation underway after man left with serious injuries in road collision in Hetton

A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning following a road incident in Hetton.

Northumbria Police said they are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of this morning.

The road is closed off in Hetton.

A police spokesman, said: "At around 1.40am on February 23, police received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Front Street, Houghton.

"Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision, and police are asking the driver of the vehicle involved to get in touch.

"Officers also want to hear from any witnesses to the incident, or drivers who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Police are dealing with an incident in Hetton.

"Part of Station Road, Hetton, will be closed for a short time while enquiries are carried out."

Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 90 23.02.19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ambulance crews said they were called to a category one incident, potentially life-threatening, on the road outside The Colliery Inn, Hetton this morning.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said the incident was believed to have involved a pedestrian and a car.

He said a paramedic ambulance and an on-call doctor went to the scene and the injured man was taken to the RVI hospital in Newcastle.

Throughout this morning police had part of Four Lane Ends in Hetton sealed off in both directions.