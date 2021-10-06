Investigation launched after three mini-diggers were stolen from an industrial estate in Sunderland
Northumbria Police are investigating after receiving reports that three mini-diggers were stolen in Sunderland.
Officers received a report of a theft of three mini-diggers from a premises on the Leechmere Industrial Estate in Sunderland shortly before 10pm on Sunday, October 3.
Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident and that inquires are currently underway to determine the circumstances around it.
If any members of the public have any information relating to the incident, then they are asked to contact officers via the Northumbria Police website or calling 101.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10pm on Sunday, October 3, we received a report of a theft of three mini diggers from a premises on Leechmere Industrial Estate, Sunderland.
“An investigation has been launched into the incident. Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211003-1055.”