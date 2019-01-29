Inquest opens into death of dad Gavin Moon found stabbed at his home

Have your say

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Sunderland dad who was stabbed to death in his home.

Gavin Moon, 31, of Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, died on January 8.

Gavin Moon

Brian Goldsmith, 47, and 28-year-old Luc Baker have been charged with his murder.

Goldsmith, of Wayman Road, Sunderland, and Barker, of Trafalgar Road, are due to stand trial in June.

The pair appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on January 16.

The men, who appeared via video link to HMP Durham, were not asked to enter pleas to the murder charge.

Judge Paul Sloan QC ordered that a plea hearing will take place on February 11.

Floral tributes behind a police cordon in place at the scene

A trial, which could take ten days, has been listed for June 18.

An inquest into Mr Moon's death was opened and adjourned at Sunderland Coroner's Court this morning.

Coroner Derek Winter told the hearing a post-mortem examination had been carried out by Home Office pathologist Dc Cooper the day after Mr Moon's death.

"He has given the preliminary cause of death as a) haemorrhage, caused by b) a stab wound to the abdomen," said Mr Winter.

Police search the area

Adjourning the hearing until after the trial, Mr Winter said: "I am satisfied I have jurisdiction to open the inquest as part of my investigation.

"My intention today is to adjourn, pending the outcome of the Crown Court proceedings."

The inquest will resume at 10am on Thursday, July 4.

Police have emphasised Mr Moon's death was an isolated incident.

Superintendent Paul Milner said: "My message to the community is one of reassurance. Crimes of this type are not common in this area, and we will continue to leave no stone unturned in this investigation.

"Deaths such as this have an inevitable impact on the local community, and an increased police presence will remain in the area as officers carry out enquiries and reassure members of the public."