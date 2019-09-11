Inquest to open into death of 18-year-old Durham prisoner Charlie Todd
Inquiries are under way following the death of a teenage inmate at a prison.
Wednesday, 11th September 2019, 17:56 pm
An inquest into the death of Charlie Todd, 18, at Durham Prison, is due to open on Thursday at County Durham and Darlington Coroners’ Court.
A Prison Service spokeswoman added: “HMP Durham prisoner Charlie Todd died in prison on September 2 and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”