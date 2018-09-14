Inquest into death of Sunderland murder victim Joan Hoggett opened

An inquest has been formally opened into the death of popular Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett.

Joan, 62, from Grindon, died in the city’s Royal Hospital a short time after she was stabbed while on duty as a member of the One Stop team in Sea Road, Fulwell, at around 10.40pm on Wednesday, September 5.

Floral tributes to Joan Hoggett outside the One Stop shop in Sea Road.

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, has been charged with her murder.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to prison on Tuesday.

He spoke only to confirm his name and was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC, who appeared at the hearing via video link to Teesside Crown Court, said a trial would take place next year.

Mountain, who is to undergo psychiatric assessment, was remanded in custody.

At a short hearing at Sunderland Coroner’s Court, city coroner Derek Winter formally opened the inquest into Joan’s death.

Mr Winter said that a post-mortem examination had been carried out on September 6 and that Joan’s body had been formally identified by a family member.

“It is now the case that a homicide charge has been made and it is before the crown court,” said Mr Winter.

“Because of that I shall adjourn my inquest.

“I intend to review matters on March 28 next year at 10am.”

Floral tributes were left outside the One Stop shop following Joan’s death last week.

Her devastated family have since released an emotional tribute to her.

It read: “Joan was a hard-working, independent woman who was a proud and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandma, sister and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

“We would like to thank all members of the emergency services who attended or assisted to care for Joan.

“We have also been overwhelmed by the public’s response since Joan’s death, and we want to thank all members of the community for their assistance, best wishes and support.

“We would be grateful if our privacy could be respected at this difficult time.”

Members of the Friends of Fulwell community group will hold a vigil to Joan next Wednesday.

It was decided that members of the public should meet in the grounds of Fulwell Primary School, at about 6.30pm, subject to permission from education bosses, before making their way along Sea Road, stopping outside the One Stop Shop, and eventually ending at The Green where readings will be held.