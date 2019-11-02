Indecent exposure, benefit fraud and drug possession: The latest cases from Sunderland and South Tyneside to be heard by magistrates

Latest cases from Sunderland and South Tyneside to be heard by magistrates

The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:

Victoria Donkin, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to harassment in Sunderland and breaching a conditional discharge order. She was made subject of a two-year restraining order and fined £40 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

Thomas Richard Hudson, 34, of Wellington Walk, Washington, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after admitting fraud, two charges of theft and possession of amphetamine. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £60.

Gary Ian Brown, 32, of Forber Avenue, South Shields, was banned from driving for three years after admitting driving with excess alcohol, without insurance and without a licence. He was also given a 12-month community order and placed on a curfew for six weeks. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Billy Office, 31, of Tasmania Road, South Shields, was found guilty of exposing himself at Pelaw Metro Station. He was fined £10 and ordered to pay £100 compensation. He was placed on a two-year community order.