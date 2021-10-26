'Impatient' learner driver left woman injured after crashing while driving unsupervised

Michael Toomer, 31, of Stockley Road, Barmston, jumped into his Vauxhall motor alone and in his haste to take it to a garage to get it repaired.

But he did so before he had passed his test, unsupervised and without ‘L’ plates on Monday, March 15, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

He pulled out at the four-way junction at Glebe Crescent, Spout Lane, The Avenue and Village Lane, into the path of a vehicle with right-of-way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at a four-way junction in Washington.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “He was driving his vehicle in Glebe Crescent.

“He holds a provisional licence, but on this occasion, he did not have a ‘L’ plates displayed or anybody supervising him.

“As he approached the junction with Village Lane and The Avenue, he was on a road that had to give priority to a vehicle on Spout Lane.

“He has pulled out and collided with another vehicle, causing its airbags to be deployed.

“The injured party stated that her vehicle was a write-off and she suffered pain and bruising.

“The offence is greater harm because damage was caused. I would suggest that it’s five to six penalty points.”

Toomer, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and driving without due care and attention.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He was taking his motor to a garage to get it fixed.

“He was impatient because he could not get anybody to go with him.

“He says it was a momentary lapse and he went through a ‘give-way’. He has no endorsements on his record.”

Magistrates handed Toomer six penalty points and fined him £80, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.