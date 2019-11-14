Illegal driver from Sunderland did not realise he was still serving a ban 14 years on

Mary Margaret Price, of Jarrow, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

William Ward, 52, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Clare Irving, prosecuting, said Ward had received the original ban from driving in 2005 and part of the court hearing was that he would have to sit an extended test before he got behind the wheel again.

Peter Thubron, defending, said this was something his client was not aware of and the test had not been sat.

Ms Irving said Ward was stopped by police on the afternoon of Thursday, September 19, in the city’s Aldenham Road and the PNC (Police National Computer) check showed he was still disqualified and there was no insurance.

She told the magistrates’ court: “He said he knew there was no insurance, but he didn’t realise he was disqualified.”

Mr Thubron said: “He works as a chef in a care home in Farringdon and he lives in Farringdon. He normally walks to and from work.”

But, the court heard the offences happened when he decided to buy a car and it was dropped off at his place of work.

Mr Thubron told the court that ward did not know he was driving while disqualified when he got behind the wheel of the car but his now hoping to pass the test as soon as possible.

He said: “He drove it to his home which couldn’t be a mile away.

“He was disqualified for a fixed period and he knew that, but what he didn’t pick up on was that he was disqualified until he did an extended test.

“He is now keen to get his test, get his licence and get his insurance. What we really want is to get him back on the road legally and as soon as possible.”

Ward was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £30.