'Idiotic' teenage driver led police on chase through Sunderland streets

An "idiotic" teenager who led police on a pursuit through a residential area has been told by a judge that he is in the "last chance saloon" after walking free from court.

Judge Simon Batiste told Robert Surtees that it was "fortunate" that no-one died during the one-and-a-half-mile-long cop chase through Hendon, Sunderland, on May 17th this year.

The uninsured 19-year-old sped off when he noticed a police car behind him, topping 50mph in residential areas and even taking a roundabout the wrong way.

Prosecutor Wardlaw told the court how the dangerous chase only came to an end when the defendant drove down a dead end.

He said: "The police vehicle was behind him and he took off at exceptional speed, going at between 40 - 50 miles per hour in a 30 limit.

"He took a roundabout at the wrong side of the road.

"After coming to a stop he got out the vehicle having driven into dead end street."

In an interview following his arrest, Surtees admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

Steven Reed, defending, said that his client had suffered a difficult childhood, but was trying to improve his life after getting a job.

Mr Reed said: "The defendant says his driving was stupid, idiotic and dangerous.

"There is no mitigation that can be given for the nature of this driving.

"He admitted what he had done to the police.

"The defendant said he felt safe in the vehicle and he did not want to lose it.

"He is now living with his sister and he is working part time as a mechanic."

Judge Simon Batiste sentenced the teenager to 10 months, suspended for 18 months.

The Judge said: "It is fortunate that no-one was injured or killed as a result of your driving.

"I have read a great deal about you. You pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

"At the time, you were in a chaotic living situation and were living in your car which is why you were driving at speed.

"It is clear that driving in this way, especially when disqualified, that the custody threshold is comfortably crossed.

"But I will take a chance with you and suspend the inevitable prison sentence.

"Now there are no excuses, you are in last chance saloon."

Surtees, of Avonmouth Road, Sunderland, must also undertake 150 hours of unpaid work and a 15 day rehabilitation requirement.

He has also been disqualified from driving for two years.