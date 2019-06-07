'I no longer feel safe in my home' - Sunderland text pest jailed after shocking 'rant' at ex-partner

A pest who bombarded his ex with "vile" texts while banned from contact with her has been put behind bars.

Aaron Ebanks was the subject of an order to keep him away from his former partner when he sent the shocking "rant" in March.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 29-year-old's texts included the statement "you took my life, you think the law will stop me?" but also included abusive taunts about her personal appearance and a bizarre reference to the IRA.

The victim told police "I no longer feel safe in my home" and said her life has suffered because of him.

Ebanks, of Otto Terrace, Sunderland, who was on a suspended sentence and a community order for unrelated offences at the time, pleaded guilty to breach of a non-molestation order.

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg sentenced him to 46 weeks behind bars with bars with a five-year restraining order which bans further contact with the victim.

The judge told him: "You sent a barrage of text messages in largely abusive and vile terms to her, clearly in breach of that order."

Penny Hall, mitigating, said Ebanks was in a "low state" when he sent the messages and had taken cannabis and alcohol.

Miss Hall said the reference to the IRA and words such as "Throckley", which appeared randomly during the conversation, were because of the autocorrect facility on his phone.

She added: "They don't make sense. It is, in a sense, a rant.

"He fully accepts he sent them and that they would have upset her and caused her concern."