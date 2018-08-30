Hunt for football coach attackers goes on - as police investigate disturbance at game in Sunderland

Detectives are continuing to hunt a gang of masked men who attacked a football coach with golf clubs as he prepared for a match.

The violence broke out at Seaham Red Star FC's ground less than half an hour before the side's fixture against Sunderland RCA.

The incident happened at Seaham Red Star FC's ground.

Around eight men charged onto the pitch, which is part of Seaham Town Park, as players and staff from the Northern League Division One side warmed up.

A member of Red Star's coaching staff was specifically targeted by the masked attackers.

He was taken to hospital and it is thought he needed stitches to a wound to his leg and back.

Durham Constabulary has said inquiries are ongoing into the incident, which happened shortly after 7pm at the ground, off Station Road and Stockton Road.

Dave Copeland, secretary of the club, confirmed one of the club's coaches was injured and said two vans had pulled up and around eight people wearing masks wielding golf clubs appeared inside the ground, with another 10 outside.

Red Star players, who went on to lose the match 5-0, were all on the field at the time and witnessed the horrifying ordeal.

The game was delayed by 15 minutes in the aftermath of the incident.

Durham County FA has said it is aware of the disturbance and will be investigating and it writing to both clubs and officials for their comments.

Its statement said: "The incident reported has no place at all in football and it is very concerning especially as it was witnessed by members of the public which included children.”

A spokesman for Northern League said: "This a very unfortunate incident that fans shouldn't have to witness. Durham FA and the police are investigating."

Meanwhile Northumbria Police said said it is carrying out inquiries into reports of a disturbance at a match held on Wearside last week.

A force spokesperson said: “We can confirm police are investigating a report of a disturbance during a football match in Sunderland last Thursday evening (August 23).

“Inquiries are ongoing.”