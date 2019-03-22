Hunt for digger thieves after machinery is found following overnight raid

Police are trying to trace thieves after a digger stolen from a village turned up in a city more than 20 miles away.

Northumbria Police are investigating after the small digger was reported missing at 10am on Monday from an address in Riding Mill, Northumberland.

The plant machinery, believed to have been stolen at around 4pm on Sunday, has since been recovered in Durham.

Officers are now eager to hear from any members of the public who saw anything suspicion in the area during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quoting reference 34834J/19 or by emailing the officer directly 961@northumbria.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.