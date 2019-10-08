Hunt continues for driver involved in Sunderland hit-and-run one week on from crash
Detectives investigating a hit-and-run crash in Sunderland are still looking to trace the driver – one week on.
The crash happened in Ramillies Road, Red House, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 1 – and a 33-year-old man was left with serious injuries as a result of the incident.
Northumbria Police confirmed that the injured man was placed in an induced coma after suffering injuries to his legs and spine. He remains in hospital.
A cordon remained in place for more than 11 hours after the crash last week, with officers since recovering a silver Renault – which they believe was involved in the collision – in a car park near Roedean Road.
As the investigation continues, residents living nearby have been urged to check CCTV cameras at their businesses and homes.
Motorists who may have been in the area at the time have also been called upon to check any dashcam footage as it could “hold the key” to finding the driver.
Detective Constable Patrick Keenan, of Northumbria Police’s Southern CID, added: “We are committed to determining the circumstances surrounding the collision and bringing those responsible to justice.”
A 32-year-old man, arrested last week in connection with the incident, has since been released under investigation.
Northumbria Police also confirmed that it believes those involved in the collision were known to each other.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information should call the force on 101 quoting reference 84 011019 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.