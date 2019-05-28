Human resources adviser racially abused taxi driver in row over fare

A human resources adviser racially abused a taxi driver in an argument over a fare.

John-Jo Atherton swore at the driver and told him to get back to his own country.

The driver called the police after Atherton refused to calm down, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

"It was about 3.30am," said Oriana Frame, prosecuting.

"Driver Ghalib Hussain picked up Atherton to take him home to Washington.

"Atherton said he wanted to stop at a Shell garage because he needed some money to pay the fare.

"It appears he was unable to get money, and told Mr Hussain he had some in the house.

"Mr Hussain was reluctant to take Atherton any further.

"Atherton became abusive, shouting, swearing, and racially abusing Mr Hussain.

"There was a threat of violence, although Mr Hussain thought it unlikely he was going to be hit."

Atherton, 32, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, admitted using racially aggravated threatening behaviour on March 16.

Bushram Begum, defending, said: "Mr Atherton had taken drink that night, which is not any excuse but does explain why he can remember little of what happened.

"He us ashamed and disgusted with himself, and he wants to write a letter of apology to the taxi driver.

"Mr Atherton had been upset by some serious illness and bereavement in his family.

"He works as a human resources adviser, earning £1,300 a month, so he is in a position to pay a financial penalty."

The bench ordered Atherton to pay £635 in fines and costs.