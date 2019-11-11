This is how a tiny drop of blood got a Sunderland burglar locked up for 10 months

A tiny spot of blood tied Corner (inset) to the crime scene

Joe Corner smashed his way into an address on Felixstowe Road in Sunderland on the morning of August 6 this year.

After a quick search, the 24-year-old set his sights on a Honda 250cc motorbike valued at more than £3,000, along with a laptop, helmet and watch.

But detectives were able to trace the criminal after he inadvertently cut himself at his own crime scene, leaving a small trace of blood near a window.

The tiny spot of blood tied Corner to the crime scene

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was so small that it would have been easy to miss it with the naked eye, but it was enough for specialist Crime Scene Investigators to swab and send off for a forensic examination.

The trace came back as a forensic match for Corner, and the dedicated burglary team did the rest as they subsequently charged the offender with the offence.

On October 31, Corner, of Westmorland Road, Newcastle, admitted one count of burglary and was jailed for 10 months.

Detective Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police’s Southern CID, said: “Joe Corner is the latest in a line of burglars who have been successfully convicted and taken off the streets of Sunderland and South Tyneside.

James Corner

“We make no apology whatsoever for our tough stance against burglars, as we know crimes of this type can have a long-lasting effect on not only the victims, but the entire community as a whole.

“Corner flouted the law in order for a quick win, but his deception has now been uncovered as a result of some excellent teamwork between detectives and our forensic experts.

“As Corner begins a stretch behind bars, this case is yet another example of how advancements in forensic analysis continue to help us bring criminals to justice.

“The tiniest trace of blood, saliva, bodily fluid, hair or fingerprint can now be detected and used as evidence to prove an offender’s guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to prevent this type of criminality, tackle burglars and bring perpetrators to justice.”

The stolen bike