How the Echo covered Nikki Allan’s murder after the terrible news rocked Sunderland

From the first news of her disappearance, to the ensuing appeals, court case and arrests, this is how the Echo covered the terribly sad case of Nikki Allan over the years.

It is partly taken from an account written in 2017 by former crime reporter Gary Welford on the 25th anniversary of Nikki’s murder, and other Echo articles from over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 7, 1992

Nikki Allan, a seven-year-old girl from The Garths, in Sunderland’s East End, is reported missing.

A huge search operation involving police and more than 100 members of the public is mounted, but finds no trace of her, and is stood down in the early hours.

October 8, 1992

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next morning, police convene a press conference, to make a public appeal to help find Nikki.

Former Echo crime reporter Gary Welford remembered newspaper reporters, radio journalists and TV crews gathered in an upstairs room at Gill Bridge Avenue police station in Sunderland, “hoping for more details on the missing girl, and ready to do their bit to help find her”.

Gary recalled how Superintendent Alex Price entered the room, and he could tell something looked wrong from the way his face changes, and he left the room.

“The press conference is delayed and the journalists start to become restless,” Gary remembered. “Then I received a call on the office mobile – the big old-fashioned device which bulges in my coat pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m told a body has been found in the Old Exchange Building in High Street East, and you get the feeling this story is about to change.”

Forensic officers at the scene of Nikki Allan's murder in October 1992.

The press conference went ahead with a picture issued of Nikki, and afterwards Gary and Gilbert Johnston, the Echo’s then-chief photographer. went down to the Old Exchange Building, which was derelict at the time.

It was taped off with white-suited scenes-of-crime officers heading inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that day, police confirm they have found a body, and it is identified as that of missing Nikki.

The following days

Over the next days the story unfolds. Mum Sharon Prest had taken Nikki and her other three children to visit their grandfather Dickie at his home just a few doors away, and Nikki left at about 8.30pm to go home. She never arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s said she was seen begging for pennies outside the Boar’s Head pub, over the road from the Garths. It’s feasible, as Halloween and Guy Fawkes’ Night aren’t too far away.

There’s an angry mood developing as the people of the East End wonder who can have committed such a heinous crime, and you hope the police find him first.

Police release fuzzy CCTV images of a man in a light-coloured shirt walking with a little girl towards the Exchange Building.

A week after the murder there’s a reconstruction, with a girl dressed in similar clothing to Nikki’s on the night she disappeared walking from the Boar’s Head towards the Old Exchange Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s with a man dressed the same as the one seen in the CCTV footage.

The building was used by drug takers, vagrants and local youths as somewhere to hide out, but it now has a darker resonance, as a place where a little girl met a brutal death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 days into the inquiry

Neighbour George Heron, 24, who lives in the same Garth as Nikki’s family, is arrested and charged with her murder.

He’s remanded in custody until he can be brought before a court, and his family are moved elsewhere for their own safety, as the mood in the community has now turned decidedly ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is standing room only at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court, with Gary packed into the normally sparse press bench along with members of the media from across the country.

Threats are shouted from the public area as Heron is brought up from the cells below, before the case is sent to crown court, and the suspect remanded in custody.

One man lunges forward and tries to attack him, and has to be restrained by police officers guarding the dock. The the thick brass handrail around it is left visibly bent.

Outside Gill Bridge Avenue police station people make angry threats and bang on the side of the unmarked van as Heron is driven away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 30, 1992

Nikki’s funeral is held at Holy Trinity Church, with the East End turn out in force to grieve for a little girl whose life was cruelly taken away at such a young age.

October - November 1993

A six-week trial is held at Leeds Crown Court, 90 miles away to ensure the jury are not prejudiced by media coverage, where the full horrors of Nikki’s death emerge. She was hit over the head with a brick, and then stabbed 37 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when the jury delivers its verdict, George Heron is aquitted.

Afterwards, we learn Mr Heron had admitted killing her, but the judge decided the confession was obtained ‘under duress’.

There is no eye-witness evidence and no meaningful DNA evidence.

Investigative journalist Nigel Green, who has been writing to Mr Heron while he’s in prison awaiting trial, meets him afterwards, and Heron maintains his innocence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ensuing years

George Sinclair, the detective superintendent in charge of the murder inquiry, retires and later passes away without ever seeing Nikki’s killer brought to justice.

Nikki’s grandad Dickie and uncle Greg both also die without seeing the killer caught.

Sharon, however, never gives up on her campaign for justice, and suffers terribly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo keeps in touch with Sharon and many stories appear over the years appealing for information, and covering fresh leads.

September 2013

A reconstruction of Nikki disappearance is shown on the BBC Crimewatch programme.

February 2014

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a curious turn for the case, Northumbria Police arrest Sunderland serial killer Steven Grieveson, on suspicion of Nikki’s murder.

He is questioned and bailed, and Sharon writes to him, asking him to cooperate with the inquiry.

Detectives later say his bail had been cancelled and he will face no further action.

September 2016

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo reports on Sharon’s petition urging the police to reinvestigate, and in April 2017 she meets Northumbria Police’s then chief constable Steve Ashman. He tells her the force is determined to catch the killer.

October 2016

Sharon later writes to Steven Grieveson in prison again in 2016 asking him if he has any information which could help.

“I know he received my last letter but he didn’t answer,” she told the Echo at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But you never know, he might decide to respond this time.”

October 2017

The Echo team joins other journalists in covering a press conference held around the 25th anniversary of Nikki’s murder, where police announce forensic advances have been made which could crack the case and start to carry out DNA tests on hundreds of men who were living in the area at the time of the murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes a leaflefting campaign outside the Stadium of Light where fans are urged to get tested so they can be eliminated from the enquiry.

April 2018

The Echo reports how a man has been arrested and questioned by police on suspicion of Nikki’s murder. He isn’t named at the time, but we now know that April 2018 was when Boyd, by now a convicted paedophile, was the man arrested and interviewed several times. He is released pending further inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early May 2019

The Echo again reports there has been an arrest in recent days in connection with the Nikki Allan case. Again, the man is not named. However, we now know Boyd was arrested in April 2019. Again, he was later released.

Years pass and the world endured the covid pandemic, which slows the police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 2022

Northumbria Police confirm another arrest in the case, and this time the man is charged and appears at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. This means the Echo can report his name, David Boyd, then 54, of Stockton. The case is subsequently sent to Newcastle Crown Court for trial.

April - May 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo carries daily reports from the trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The trial is due to last five weeks, but is cut short when the defence announces it will present no evidence.

The jury is sent out on Friday, May 12, and returns a guilty verdict later in the afternoon. Nikki’s family finally see justice for the little girl after three decades of heartache and suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad