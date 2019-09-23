Homeless man charged over aggressive behaviour towards police officer who woke him up in Sunderland doorway
A homeless man was charged with threatening behaviour after being woken up by a police officer in a Sunderland doorway.
Bernard Arthur Conlin, of no fixed address, was sleeping in a doorway in the Holmeside area of the city on August 23, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.
Lorna Rimell, prosecuting, said: “He was asleep in a doorway in Sunderland City Centre and a police officer has come up and roused him. He has not been pleased about this and became aggressive and refused to move from the doorway.
“When the defendant began to wave his arms around the officer was afraid the situation would escalate.”
It was then that Conlin was arrested, the court was told.
Harry Burn, defending, said it has been a difficult time for the young man and added the manager of a nightclub had allowed him to sleep in the doorway.
He said: “He showed his annoyance because he has been moved when he is allowed to be there.
“At the time he was living rough in Sunderland and in some difficulties.”
However, he said he is now reunited with his mum who has given him a caravan to sleep in.
Mr Burn said: “He is now in a more positive place.”
Conlin was given a 10 week jail sentence, which was suspended for 24 months and he was fined £40, as well as being ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.