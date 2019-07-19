Hebburn couple due in court charged with abduction of teenage girl
A man and woman have been charged with the abduction of a teenage girl.
By Fiona Thompson
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 09:29
It follows extensive inquiries by Northumbria Police, with the child now confirmed to be safe and well.
Northumbria Police said the two men and one woman were known to the girl and were arrested by police as part of their investigation.
A force spokesperson added: “Now Terri Henry, 30, and Alan Laycock, 44, both of William Street, Hebburn, have been charged with abduction.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“They will both appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this morning.”
A 67-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the probe has been released under investigation.