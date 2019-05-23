Health minister says sorry for 'appalling' abuse of patients at hospital

Health minister Caroline Dinenage apologised on behalf of the NHS for the failures in care at a North East hospital.

Staff were secretly filmed "torturing" patients with learning disabilities and autism during an undercover investigation at Whorlton Hall in County Durham.

Durham Constabulary has launched an investigation and the 17-bed hospital has been closed, with 16 staff suspended and patients transferred.

Today, Ms Dinenage told MPs in the House of Commons: "On behalf of the health and care system, I am deeply sorry that this has happened."

She said the actions revealed by the BBC's Panorama programme at the NHS-funded private hospital at Barnard Castle were "quite simply appalling".

Ms Dinenage said she "utterly condemned" the actions which led to "incredibly traumatic experiences of vulnerable people with a learning disability and autism at Whorlton Hall".

The Government will take action to look at whether there was criminality in the actions, whether the oversight system is working and also the commissioning of care services.

"There are also a range of questions more broadly about whether these types of institutions and these type of inpatient settings are ever an appropriate place to keep the vulnerable for any extended length of time," added Ms Dinenage.

"Where it is essential that somebody has to be supported at distance from their home, we will make sure that those arrangements are supervised.

"We won't tolerate having people out of sight and out of mind.

"Where someone with a learning disability or an autistic person has to be an inpatient out of area, they will be now visited every six weeks if they are a child or every eight weeks if they are an adult."

Shadow health minister Barbara Keeley said units like Whorlton Hall should be shut, and patients should be looked after in their communities.

Ms Keeley said: "The abuse shown on the BBC Panorama programme last night was appalling. It should never have been allowed to happen.

"The fact it is eight years since the Winterbourne View scandal and nothing has changed should be a source of shame for this Government.

"Rather than warm words, the Government seems to be getting good at warm words these days and little else. Will you take personal responsibility and say what you are doing to ensure this never happens again?

"The abuse was tantamount to psychological torture, with residents sworn at, threatened and intimidated. Other residents were violently restrained or deliberately hurt by care staff."

Ms Keeley said this was not an isolated incident, rather "part of a pattern of cruel and callous behaviour" in care institutions.

She called for such care facilities to be closed down, and for people to be moved into "supported placements" in the community.