Have you seen these watches? Police appeal as three men charged after Sunderland OAP, 70, threatened in own home

Police are appealing for help to find suspected stolen jewellery after a Sunderland OAP was threatened in his own home.

Officers were called to a house in Thirkeld Place, Penshaw, at 5.55pm on Monday, November 25, after receiving reports that a 70-year-old man had been assaulted.

Police are appealing for information about an Omega watch they suspect has been stolen after an aggravated burglary in Penshaw, Sunderland.

Police said men had entered a house and threatened the occupant before making off with cash and jewellery

They have now released pictures of two Omega and Oris watches which were reported stolen from the house and which are said to be of sentimental value to the owner.

Five people were arrested by police in connection with their enquiries.

Two men – aged 51 and 39 – have now been charged with aggravated burglary and a 38-year-old man has been charged with robbery. They are all due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court in January.

Police are appealing for information about an Oris watch they suspect has been stolen after an aggravated burglary in Penshaw, Sunderland.

A 24-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Gaye Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: "We have taken swift and robust action following this incident and a number of suspects are to appear before the courts in the New Year.

"However, our enquiries are ongoing and we are very keen to hear from any member of the public who believes they have seen these watches.

"They are of enormous sentimental value to the owner as the last relics of his deceased brother. He is devastated and says they are irreplaceable.

"We believe they may be as far afield as Newcastle or North Shields, so we would appeal to the wider public to take a close look and come forward if you have any information.

"I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident, and anyone with any concerns should speak to an officer."

Anyone who recognises the watches should contact police on 101 quoting reference 829 261118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

* Ian Skivington, 51, of Thornhill Road, Ponteland, and Lee Robert Donald, 39, of Rowantree Road, Newcastle, have been charged with aggravated burglary.

Thomas John Clayton, 38, of Laburnum House, Wallsend, has been charged with robbery