Have you seen him? Police appeal to find wanted man in Sunderland

Police are appealing for help in finding a wanted man in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police is looking for Nicholas Stoker, 28, in connection with criminal damage offences and breach of a restraining order.

The force said that a number of addresses have been searched in a bid to locate Stoker, who is believed to be in the Sunderland area.

Now police are keen for the public to assist officers by reporting if they have seen him or know his whereabouts.

Stoker, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0539325 or email south.intell.unit@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.