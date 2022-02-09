Have you seen him? Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with assault of two women

While the assault took place in Morecambe, police believe he may be in the Durham area.

A statement posted by Lancashire Police, which was shared by Durham Police, said: "Matthew Rushton, 24, from Lancaster, is wanted in connection with an assault on two women on Morecambe Rd, Morecambe in the early hours of February 6.

“Rushton is 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and has short brown/blonde hair. Has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Durham.”

Durham and Lancashire Police are appealing for help to track down wanted man, Matthew Rushton.

Durham police then posted: “Have you seen Matthew? He may be in the Durham area.”

Anyone who has information about Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to call 101.

