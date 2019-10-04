Have you seen him? Appeal to find man police want to speak to in connection with suspected rape
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a suspected rape, assault and witness intimidation offence – have you seen him?
Friday, 4th October 2019, 12:58 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 13:44 pm
Officers want to speak to Leslie Thompson in connection with three offences which occurred between September 10 and September 29.
The 32-year-old is believed to be in the Durham area and the public is being asked to contact police if they see him.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.