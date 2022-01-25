Leah Redman, 14, who is from Brighton, was reported missing to Sussex Police on January 18 after leaving her home and failing to return.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Our colleagues in Sussex carried out enquiries to locate Leah and now believe she may have travelled to the North East as she has links to Sunderland, Newcastle and Durham.

"Officers from Northumbria Police are assisting with the search and are asking anyone in the area who has information, or has seen Leah, to get in touch.”

Leah is described as slim, around 5ft 7 inches tall with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a cream-coloured jacket and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information as to Leah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately via the 'Tell Us Something' page of their website or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20220120-1073.

