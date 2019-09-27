Hartlepool man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender over murder of John Littlewood in Blackhall Colliery
A further arrest has been made by officers investigating the death of John Littlewood after all four charged with murder appear in court.
A 49-year-old man has now been arrested in Hartlepool on the morning of Friday, September 27 on suspicion of assisting an offender.
He remains in police custody.
John was found dead in a house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery on Tuesday, July 30. The 36-year-old sadly died as a result of head injuries.
A 31-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, September 24 has been released under investigation.
Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir who is leading the investigation said: “This has been a complex investigation, and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances which led to John D’s tragic death.”
Four people appeared in Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ court on Thursday, September 26 charged with the murder of John who was known locally as John D.
James Riley, 30, and Donna Balfour, 35, both of Ninth Street, Blackhall Colliery, and Marty Bates, 29, and Tracey Bunney, 44, both of Tenth Street, Blackhall Colliery, have been charged with murder.
Mr Riley and Miss Balfour also face a joint charge of intimidation of a witness.
All four appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, September 27.
Police are continuing their investigations and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
They should contact police with any information by calling 101 or if they would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.