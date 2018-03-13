Harassing a hospital doctor, drink driving and possessing knives - the latest offences dealt with by magistrates

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with by South Northumberland Magistrates Court:

Dennis Stephen Hudson, 31, of Mcateer Court, Haswell, near Easington, pleaded guilty to entering a building in Washington as a trespasser on March 15, 2017. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Ross Anderson, 26, of Blossom Street, Hetton, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes C220 with excess alcohol, on St Mary’s Way, Sunderland, with on February 11. He was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement and was told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85. He was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 months.

Ashley Kieran Baldwin, 20, of Grove Crescent South, Durham, pleaded guilty to assaulting two women and causing harassment, alarm or distress to a hospital doctor, on March 8. He was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment and was told to pay compensation of £120.

Jordan Alderson, 24, of Westheath Avenue, Grangetown, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing four £150 drill sets from B&Q on September 26 and November 5, and November 9, 2017, and of possession of a knife on November 9, 2017. He was sent to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and prosecution costs of £85.

Trevor Atkinson, 66, of Eighton Terrace, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra with excess alcohol, on Durham Road, Sunderland, on January 20. He was sentenced to an 18-month community order with the drink-impaired drivers’ programme and 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was fined £250 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.