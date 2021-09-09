Rowan Boas, 18, lashed out when told he would be separated from a female friend who had accompanied him on his night-time journey north, a court was told.

But it was the officer who had reached the end of the road with the violent yob – and he pinned him to the ground until back-up arrived.

Boas exited the police vehicle at a support centre in Dock Street, South Shields, at 1.40am on Friday, November 20, but then kicked off.

Police had been escorting the teenager from Manchester

He was cuffed to his front but ran at the PC and whacked him in the mouth when his fermenting anger boiled over, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

Boas, of the YMCA in Colliery Row, Houghton, pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Mrs Beck said: “He was told the female was going to be taken somewhere else. He started to act aggressively. He was put on the ground.

“He continued to lash out with his hands and legs. Handcuffs were applied to his front.”

Mrs Beck said both officers were then needed to deal with the female, at which point Boas ran towards one.

She added: “He hit an officer in the face, causing pain to his lip. The officer grabbed him and took him to the ground.

“Mr Boas was violently lunging towards the officer. The defendant was restrained until additional units arrived.”

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said Boas was 17 at the time of the attack and had no previous convictions, with family matters leading him to Manchester.

He added: “It’s a difficult and fractured existence. Tyne Dock is a young persons’ foundation. His mother lives in Manchester.

“He accepts that he was responsible for using a level of force on the officer. He is a bright and articulate young man.”

Deputy District Judge Mark Daley ordered jobless Boas to pay £100 compensation to the injured officer.

Boas was also given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 court costs and a £17 victim surcharge.