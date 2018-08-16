Hairdresser involved in car park bump after drinking a bottle of Lambrini at lunchtime

A hairdresser who was more than twice the drink drive limit at the time of a car park collision told police she had downed a bottle of Lambrini.

Margaret McQueen didn't realise she had bumped a car in the car park of Pennywell shops in Sunderland.

The 57-year-old stopped and waited for police after a pedestrian in the car park flagged her down.

"It was about 5.15pm," prosecutor Clare Irving told South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

"The defendant was observed to bump into another car, causing a short scratch.

"She drove away, apparently unaware, until someone else in the car park told her what she had done.

"Police were called, and the defendant was found to have a breath alcohol reading of 90, compared to the legal limit of 35.

"When interviewed, she said she had drunk a bottle of Lambrini at lunchtime."

McQueen, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, admitted driving with excess alcohol on July 27.

She was of previous good character.

Bushra Begum, defending, said: "Mrs McQueen is devastated to find herself before a criminal court for the first time at the age of 57.

"She instructs me not to minimise what she did, she knows drink driving is a serious matter.

"Mrs McQueen had taken a drink at lunchtime, then she had a nap in the afternoon before waking up and thinking she needed some things from the shops.

"The distance she drove was short, and there is no complaint about her driving apart from the minor collision."

The court heard McQueen works as a hairdresser on two days each week.

"She has always worked when she can," said Ms Begum.

"She is also proud of bringing up two children, largely on her own, both of whom have done well in their adult lives.

"Mrs McQueen is not a burden on the state, earning enough from her work to meet her modest needs.

"While the sentencing guidelines suggest a community penalty, it seems the Probation Service wouldn't have a lot to offer her.

"She is most unlikely to trouble a court again."

McQueen was banned from driving for 23 months, and ordered to pay £315 in fines and costs.