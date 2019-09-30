Grandad admits attack on wife of 40 years after row broke out at their Sunderland home

David Anthony Foale, 62, admitted a charge of assault at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said the victim, Susan Foale, had been married to the defendant for 40 years.

Reading from the victim’s statement, she said: “Since the beginning of the relationship, it has been a violent one. I have been assaulted by David numerous times in the past.

“He has controlled my finances, he controls where I go and who I go with.”

She said on September 8, Foale, now living at Thornton Road, Sunderland, had been at the home he shared with Susan in Arthur Avenue, Ryhope, when a disagreement broke out.

Ms Beck, said: “I could tell he was intoxicated.

“He was becoming aggressive towards me so I went upstairs out of the way.”

She said Foale followed her upstairs and was still shouting at his wife, who threw a small, plastic jug of water at him.

She said without warning he pushed her in the back and she fell onto the bed where he held her by the face. She had scratches to her arms which were bleeding. The victim then locked herself in the bathroom and called the police.

Chris Marley, defending, said the defendant and his granddaughter, who lived with them for many years, say it is a different story of domestic violence.

He said: “I am told by the granddaughter that there has been violence in the past, but the violence has not come from her grandfather, but her grandmother towards her grandfather.”

He said his client admitted that in this incident he was in the wrong, saying: “I have done wrong I know, I should not have handled the situation in the way I did. One of the main reasons, and its not an excuse, but I had been drinking.”

Mr Marley said his client doesn’t excuse what he did and admits getting hold of her by the face and grabbing her arms.

However, he added: “What isn’t mentioned is the three bite marks she inflicted on him.

“It is unfortunate the age he has got to and to come before the courts for the first time.”