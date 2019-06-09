An eight-year-old girl watch on in horror as the pet she adores was attacked by two vicious dogs who punctured the tiny chihuahua’s windpipe.

Ellie Temple said her daughter Isabella Mould had asked to take family pet, Winston, to Albany Park, in Washington, with her father David Mould.

Winston spent two nights at the vets following the attack

All of a sudden two black dogs, believed to be two Staffordshire Bull Terriers, darted across the field and attacked the pup before her dad could move him to safety.

One of the dogs clutched onto Winston’s head and neck while the other continued to bite at the18 month-old dog.

David finally managed to free Winston, thankfully without being injured himself.

The owner was at the other side of the field shouting for her two dogs but they didn’t listen.

Winston and Isabella

By the time the woman got close David had managed to free Winston and rushed the pup and Isabella back to mum Ellie Temple’s home a few streets away – and didn’t get any details from the owner.

Ellie, 32, said: “When my daughter got back she was sobbing. She was absolutely traumatised by it.

“We took him straight to the vets and they kept him in for two nights. He wasn’t in a good way but thankfully he is recovering now.

“She was really scared, petrified, but I think she was more worried for Winston.

“Now we’ve got him back she’s much happier. I think she’s more concerned Winston will be too scared to go on a walk.”

The incident, which happened at around 7.15pm on Monday, June 3, has been reported to the police and mum-of-three Ellie hopes the owner can be given a warning and some training on controlling her dogs.

“We put an appeal out on social media and a friend said she saw a woman with the same kind of dogs the next day and they were still off the lead,” she said.

“If these dogs are dangerous and can do this to Winston completely unprovoked then they should be kept on a lead.”

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish if any criminal offences have been committed and would encourage the owners of the dogs involved to contact police on 101 quoting log 1134 03/06/19.”