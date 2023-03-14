Gardner conned Sunderland customers out of £6,000 after 'devil got hold of him', court hears

Brad Owens, 31, took cash in advance claiming he needed the money to buy equipment, a court heard.

Owens, of The Crescent, Houghton, took amounts of £2,775, £1,500, £1,375 and £600 from his victims between March 29 and May 30, 2021.

His solicitor claimed he had suffered a “blip” and had rehabilitated himself by staying out of trouble since committing his crimes.

Magistrates in South Tyneside described his offences as “very serious” but acknowledged he had kept his nose clean and was remorseful.

They told Owens, who earns £2,200 a month in a new landscaping job, he must pay back the cash at a rate of £300 a month.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “He’s got a groundworks business and gave people quotes for jobs.

“He agreed to start jobs and asked for cash up front, but then made excuses and didn’t go back.”

Owens pleaded guilty to four counts of committing fraud by false representation.

The court heard he was given a two-year suspended prison sentence in 2018, having pleaded guilty to a minor role in a drugs supply operation.

Robin Ford, defending, said Owens had been extremely open in helping experts compile a report into his offending to assist magistrates with his sentencing.

Mr Ford added: “What’s happened is that he’s relapsed. Sometimes the devil gets hold of him, the habit takes over.

“He is still doing groundworks but as an employed person in another business.

“He needs some guidance from the Probation Service because he fell off the wagon and needs the tools to get back.

“The fraud wasn’t complex, and it was not over a long period of time. He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“This was a blip. He is addressing the root cause and has got rid of his peers. The offence was in 2021, it’s now 2023. He has rehabilitated himself.”