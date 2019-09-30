Garage CCTV image released as police investigate fuel theft
Police would like to speak to a man spotted on a garage’s CCTV system as they try to trace a suspected fuel thief.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 14:51 pm
Monday, 30th September 2019, 16:50 pm
Durham Constabulary’s officers in Chester-le-Street have released a still as they look to track the man down as part of an inquiry into the suspected theft of fuel from Bournmoor Filling station, off the A182 Chester Road, on Tuesday, September 12, at around 9.30pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Dan Powell on 101 quoting reference CRI00221278.