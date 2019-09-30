Garage CCTV image released as police investigate fuel theft

Police would like to speak to a man spotted on a garage’s CCTV system as they try to trace a suspected fuel thief.

By Fiona Thompson
Monday, 30th September 2019, 14:51 pm
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 16:50 pm
Officers in Chester-le-Street would like to speak to this man as part of inquiries.

Durham Constabulary’s officers in Chester-le-Street have released a still as they look to track the man down as part of an inquiry into the suspected theft of fuel from Bournmoor Filling station, off the A182 Chester Road, on Tuesday, September 12, at around 9.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Dan Powell on 101 quoting reference CRI00221278.