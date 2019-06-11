A man has been repeatedly been punched in the head, knocked unconscious and driven at with a quadbike in a vicious gang attack in Seaham.

A police appeal has been launched to trace four men who are believed to be involved in the ‘sustained attack’ which left the victim in hospital.

The man is believed to have left his property to speak with the rider and passenger of an off-road bike.

Four other men, who were also riding bikes, then approached the victim and subjected him to a sustained and brutal assault.

The gang repeatedly punched the victim in the head and face, knocked him unconscious, threw him to the ground and drove a quadbike at him until fleeing when they were disturbed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 318 of June 9.