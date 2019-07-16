A small cordon is in place at an address in Queen Elizabeth Drive, Easington Lane, following a disturbance near a construction site on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 16.

At about 2.15pm today police received a report of a loud bang on a construction site near South Hetton Road in Easington Lane, Sunderland.

Armed police were called to Queen Elizabeth Drive after the initial caller to the police force reported that they believed the sound was that of a gun being shot.

A large crowd gathered in the area and police would now like to reassure the community that nobody has been injured and there is no risk to the public.

A police car remains outside a house as a search is carried out.

Residents have spoken of their shock as around 10 armed police officers descended on the street.

Police officer on the site of the former South Hetton Primary School, this afternoon, following the incident

One man who lives on the street, but asked not to be named, said: “I was sat in my home and I didn’t hear anything.

“The next thing was about 10 armed police officers here with their guns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It felt like there was like 100 people stood watching on the path – it was exactly as the bairns were coming out of school.

“They blocked the whole street off with the police cars I thought someone had been knocked down or something at first.

“The lads on the field were putting the fence up and they heard a bang and they reported it to the police saying they thought it was a gun going off.

“So the police come with all the guns and stuff. It was frightening when you think about it.

“The police are still in the house searching the place.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Officers both armed and unarmed have been deployed to the scene and identified an address where they believed the noise may have come from.

“A man and a woman have been arrested and a small cordon is in place at the address as police carry out a search.

“The incident attracted a large crowd and officers would like to reassure the community that nobody has been injured and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers will remain on patrol in the area and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to those officers.