Lois Davidson, 27, was tragically killed when the silver Audi S3 she was in left the road and collided with a tree on the evening of October 3, 2020.

The collision occurred at about 10.35pm on the A194 in Washington between the A195 and A182 slip roads – and resulted in three other occupants being taken to hospital.

The 35-year-old male driver, a 26-year-old female passenger and a 33-year-old male passenger all suffered multiple injuries. They have since been discharged.

The collision happened on the A194 in Washington. Image copyright Google Maps.

An investigation into the collision which claimed the life of Lois, who is from Gateshead, is ongoing, and today – one year on from the tragic incident – police have issued a fresh appeal in the hope that anybody with information may come forward.

Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said the force’s thoughts were with the 27-year-old’s family as investigations continue.

“One year has passed since this terrible incident that resulted in Lois’ death, and our thoughts remain with her family as they continue to attempt to come to terms with what happened,” said Sergeant Pinner.

“We are desperate to give them the answers they need and find out exactly what happened in the moments before the car came off the road.

“We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries into the collision, but are today – on this poignant anniversary – appealing to the public who may know something and hold the key to this investigation.

“If you have any information, even if you believe it to be insignificant, I would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible and help us try to bring some kind of closure for Lois’ family.”

The A194 was closed for more than five hours as crash scene investigators assessed the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log 1088 031020. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]