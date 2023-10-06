Four Sunderland suspected burglars on wanted list issued by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four suspected burglars from Sunderland are among 15 wanted men and women for alleged offences across the North East.

The wanted list. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police officers are looking to locate the fugitives, who are believed to be evading arrest, so they can be interviewed in connection with a range of burglary, robbery and theft offences.

The force said its dedicated teams are 'intensifying their efforts to track down their top targets as the darker nights loom' – and are asking the public for help.

Officers are appealing for anybody who has seen the 15 suspects, or know where they may be residing, to get in touch and pass on information about their whereabouts.Anyone pictured is encouraged to hand themselves in to the nearest police station.

The suspects are:

Kimberley Quinn, 38, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a burglary

Jake Crighton, 23, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a burglary

Kenny Roberts, 37, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a burglary

Darren Stevens, 48, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a robbery

Carl Hodgson, 28, who has links to Gateshead & Chester-le-Street, wanted in connection with a burglary

Carl Beadle, 39, of South Shields, wanted in connection with a burglary

Ian Carr, 37, who has links to Wallsend and Byker, wanted in connection with a burglary

Russell Dixon, 31, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with a robbery

Craig Foggo, 36, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with a burglary

Jordan Hutchinson, 22, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with a burglary

Wayne Layburn, 54, of North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery

Thomas Lough, 30, who has links to Newcastle and North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery

Alan Renwick, 36, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with a burglary

Hagan Swann, 34, of South Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery

Lisa Thompson, 46, of North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Stabler, Force lead for burglary, said: “This type of crime is incredibly intrusive and has an enormous impact on victims and their families, as well as the wider community.

“That’s why we have dedicated burglary teams located across Northumbria who are tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing perpetrators and working with residents and businesses to reduce the risk of becoming victims of crime.

“Today, we’re releasing the pictures of 15 suspects who are each wanted in connection with burglary or theft offences, and I know the public’s response has been amazing following recent appeals. If you know their whereabouts, please let us know.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring burglars and thieves, who show a total disregard for their communities for selfish gain, are swiftly brought to justice. We’ve seen some great recent successes with prolific offenders put behind bars.

“As the darker nights draw in, we know that some opportunistic thieves may hope to use the cover of darkness to disguise their criminality. Our message is clear – you will be pursued, and you will be caught.”

Det Ch Insp Stabler added: “As ever, I’d always ask residents and businesses to take an extra second to help us deter opportunistic burglars or thieves.

“Please be vigilant and make sure you check that any doors or windows are locked, and any valuables kept out of sight. Quite often, criminals can go street to street trying car or door handles in the hope that one is unlocked.

“If locked, they simply move on to the next street. By making those extra checks, you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime. As ever, if you see anything suspicious in your community, please let us know.”