The offender is believed to have gained entry to the Talbot Road property at around 7pm on Monday, September 27, where they made off with various power tools while the occupant was out.

An investigation was launched into the break-in, and a short time later at 8pm officers received reports of a man in the Mortimer Road area walking down the road trying the doors of every parked vehicle.

Police officers tracked the man’s movements to an address on nearby Oxford Street, and upon entering they found a haul of items believed to have been stolen in the earlier burglary.

Three men and a woman have all been arrested on suspicion of burglary after power tools were taken from a property on Talbot Road.

Subsequently three men and a woman have all been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.

Chief Inspector Nicola Wearing of Northumbria Police has praised the actions of the public in helping to bring about the arrests and return of the stolen goods.

She said: “This was a terrific piece of teamwork between the response officers who attended the scene and the public.

Some of the items retrieved from the property on Oxford Street.

“While carrying out enquiries into the earlier burglary, a member of the public did absolutely the right thing by alerting us to a male who was trying car doors and acting suspiciously.

“By reporting it, that allowed our officers to be deployed to the scene and quite quickly it appeared the break-in was linked to this suspicious activity.

“We then surrounded a home on Oxford Street and were able to detain four suspects as well as retrieve a quantity of goods that we believe to have been stolen.

“This was an excellent outcome and I hope it offers reassurance to those in the area that we will not tolerate this type of criminality and are committed to ensuring burglars and thieves are taken off our streets.

“It also once again highlights how we can work together with the public effectively to ensure our region remains a safe place to live and work.”

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is urged to contact Northumbria Police via their ‘Tell Us Something’ web-page or to call 101. In an emergency members of the public should dial 999.

