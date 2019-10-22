Former Sunderland councillor charged with historic sex offences against children
A former Labour councillor has been charged with historic sexual offences against children, police have confirmed.
Thomas Wright, who formerly served the St Anne’s ward in the city, has been charged with eight counts of historic sexual offences against children.
He is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court next month.
In February 2018, the then councillor was suspended from the Labour Party.
The 66-year-old is believed to have stood down from the Sunderland City Council in May 2018 – after serving the council for more than 16 years.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Thomas Wright, 66, of Leadgate, Consett, has been charged with eight counts of historic sexual offences against children.
“He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on November 19.”
While serving as a councillor, Mr Wright was appointed to the board of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority, Pennywell Community Association, Gentoo Operations Committee and Gentoo Sunderland.
The website states that Mr Wright, who was originally elected to the council in 2002, retired on May 7, 2018.