Former Middlesbrough, Watford, Swansea, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers forward Danny Graham mounted the pavement and drove through the front of the Co-op Village Store on The Granary, at the exclusive Wynyard estate where he lives, on November 4 2022.

After he was arrested, tests at hospital showed he had a reading of 230mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Graham, 37, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court where he admitted a single charge of drink-driving.

Danny Graham pictured on the pitch in 2020.

Michael Lawson, prosecuting, said: "Luckily, no-one was injured as a result of this collision."

Mr Lawson said the shop was extensively damaged and had to close for five days.

Stock worth more £5,000 was damaged and the total loss was estimated to be £32,000, magistrates were told.

Mr Lawson said Graham mounted the pavement and the car went into the shop by accident.

Choi Cheng, defending, said: "Mr Graham is very apologetic and deeply remorseful for this offence."

He said Graham had never been arrested before, was of previous good character and Mr Cheng handed over what he said was "a most impressive set of character references" to magistrates.

Mr Cheng said: "Mr Graham, due to this unwise incident, experienced many things which he would never, ever, want to experience again.

"The offence dates back to November and he has had this worry hanging over his head for five months."