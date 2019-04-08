Forensic team behind DNA inquiries move base as they team up with colleagues to help crack crime

A team of forensic staff who help police officers solve crimes by piecing together vital pieces of evidence have moved to a new base.

The specialist staff from Northumbria Police have moved to to the Scientific Support Department, which tests and examines evidence moved to the facility in Peterlee.

The warehouse building, on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate, is also home to forensics staff working for Durham Constabulary, although the two work separately.

A number of employees have been based in the facility since 2015, but have this week were joined by the rest of their colleagues to work under the same roof.

The team carries out vital work in processing samples such as DNA, hair, blood and exhibits recovered from crime scenes, as well as submitting and tracking samples sent to outsourced companies.

Kirsty Potter, operations manager from the scientific support department, said: “Because of their very nature, our staff and their skills are invaluable to the force.

"Their hard work and dedication ensures offenders are identified and investigations are progressed, allowing criminal prosecutions to take place.

“Some of our staff have been working from Peterlee since 2015 and it is nice to finally see the team all together and under one roof where they can benefit from each other’s experience and ensure the best possible practice.”