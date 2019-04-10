Football club says it has no link to brick attack on Sunderland house

A brick wrapped in a football club’s badge was thrown through the window of a house in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police is investigating the attack, which saw the home targeted under the cover of darkness.

Thankfully, nobody was injured but the occupant was left shaken. Northumbria Police

The Echo understands the brick was wrapped in the crest of Southwick FC and the incident happened in the Pennywell street where a Sunderland Sunday League official lives.

A club spokesman said: “The incident has nothing to do with the club. Someone is trying to get us kicked out of the league.”

The club has said the incident has nothing to do with the side but indicated it is to quit the league at the end of the year.

Southwick FC, who play in the league’s premier division, states on its Facebook page that it “will no longer be a club” at the end of the season and adds: “It’s been a pleasure guys.”

It had been subject to a final warning from the league.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.56pm on Sunday, police received a report of criminal damage at a property on Presthope Road, Sunderland.

“A brick was thrown through the window of a home, which subsequently smashed.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured but the occupant was left shaken.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and any witnesses, or anybody with information, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1100 070419.

“Officers would like to stress that intentional acts of criminal damage are totally unacceptable and anybody found to have committed such offences will be dealt with robustly.”

Southwick FC are under investigation by the Football Association following reports of violence during the side’s game against Aylesbury Flooring FC when they net at Gainsborough Trinity’s ground in Lincolnshire.

The match, played as part of the Sunday League semi-cup final on Sunday, March 31 - the same day Sunderland played Portsmouth at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final - saw fighting break out.

Lincolnshire Police were called in to investigate, while Durham FA has said it is aware of “an incident” and has confirmed the FA is carrying out an inquiry.

The club today said it was unable to discuss the matter because of the ongoing inquiry.