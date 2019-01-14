Football banning orders handed out after violence at Middlesbrough v Millwall game

More than 20 suspects have been identified after a police investigation into trouble at a game between Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Middlesbrough won the crunch Championship game on Saturday, April 28 last year, to secure their place in the promotion play-offs.

But stewards and police had to keep rival fans apart after Boro supporters invaded the pitch at the end and ran to the away end.

Millwall supporters responded to their taunts by throwing missiles, which home fans returned, and fights also broke out.

Cleveland Police launched Operation Hyde after the match and issued pictures of dozens of fans they wanted to identify.

Today it was revealed that extensive enquiries have identified and dealt with 22 suspects, 15 of whom have been reported for summons, while seven have been dealt with via youth interventions.

Banning orders have so far been issued by the court to seven Middlesbrough and five Millwall fans. They were all fined, and one was also ordered to do community service.

Superintendent Dave Sutherland of Cleveland Police said: “Working with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police and at Middlesbrough FC we have conducted a thorough investigation into the disorder following the Middlesbrough v Millwall fixture in April last year.

“As a consequence a number of individuals were identified and are being dealt with through the criminal justice process, with a number of them being banned from attending future football matches.

“Middlesbrough has a proud history of football and many passionate supporters. Unfortunately the actions of a small minority can spoil it for others and put the safety of genuine fans at risk.

“We will never tolerate this type of behaviour. We will continue to work with the football club to identify those involved in football-related disorder, bring them to justice and where appropriate seek football banning orders.”

Chris Patzelt, Safety Officer at Middlesbrough Football Club, said: “Our role is to provide a safe environment for supporters to enjoy their football at the Riverside.

"It is extremely sad when a small minority act to undermine the safety of others.

"The success of the enquiry has been down to a number of factors.

"The police have worked closely with ourselves to collate sufficiently robust evidence against the wrongdoers, Millwall FC has actively assisted us throughout the enquiry, magistrates have issued very appropriate sentences to those found guilty of crimes and, above all, our thanks to members of the public who have come forward to assist in the identification of offenders.”