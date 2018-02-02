Five youths in Sunderland arrested after videos emerge of bomb threats at school

Police have arrested five youths after videos circulated on social media of pupils in Sunderland threatening to place a bomb at a school.

Officers say they were made aware of the videos, which also showed schoolboys in the city threatening male pupils from another school.

UPDATE: Sixth youth arrested after threatening videos circulate in Sunderland

The five were arrested last night.

The pupils involved have since been spoken to by police and officers do not believe any students are at risk.

Northumbria Police, which has not named the schools involved, said today it is working closely with the schools and partner agencies to establish if any criminal offences have been committed and decide on an appropriate course of action.

There have also been suggestions that the comments were racially motivated, but police have carried out a number of inquiries and do not believe that to be the case.

Extra officers will be on patrol in the areas of the schools in question today for reassurance and any students or parents who have any concerns are encouraged to speak to them.

People with any concerns which they may want to report to police over the incidents can call 101 quoting log 190 01/02/18 or online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact