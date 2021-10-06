Fire crews issue warning following an increase in deliberate fires in Thorney Close
Firefighters are warning that deliberate fires can take vital resources away from other emergencies following an increase in a Sunderland community.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have seen an increase in the amount of deliberate fires over the last five weeks at the park in Thorney Close in Sunderland.
Fire crews have reported that their control room has received calls about 17 fires that had to be extinguished by firefighters from Farringdon Community Fire Station – taking vital resources away from other emergencies which could put lives at risk.
The fire service are urging parents to speak to their children about the consequences of setting fires, plus the fact that it ruins the park for others who use it for recreational and social activities.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The park is an essential part of the local community and the area is being thoughtlessly vandalised - spoiling it for the people who use it regularly for recreational and social activities.
“Deliberate Fires risk lives as firefighters can’t be in two places at once. These fires disrupt the community and surrounding businesses ultimately costing the local economy (clean-up costs).
"Please talk to your children about the consequences of setting deliberate fires and try to bring in your wheelie bins at night-time.”
Firefighters are asking members of the public for help in tracking down those who are responsible for setting the deliberate fires.
Anyone with information can report details anonymously to http://firestoppersreport.co.uk or by calling 0800 169 5558.