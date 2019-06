Have your say

Two crews from Sunderland Central fire station were called to an incident at a commercial property in the city.

The report came in to Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service on Thursday, June 13.

The house fire started in the property’s kitchen and crews were called at 9.35pm.

No one was injured in the blaze, a spokeswoman for the service confirmed.

It took the two fire and rescue crews around half an hour to extinguish the fire.