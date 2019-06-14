Two fire crews from Farringdon were called just before 8am on Friday June 14 2019, to a fire at the former Church View Medical Centre on Silksworth Road.

The vacant building is currently being converted into a newly proposed YMCA, though plans had met with anger by local residents over worries of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police were alerted by the fire service to a blaze at the former Church View Medical Centre, on Silksworth Terrace, Sunderland.

“At present, police are not treating the cause of the fire as malicious. Nobody was injured.”