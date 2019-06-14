Fire at former Silksworth doctors

The site of the former doctors surgery on Silksworth Road
Two fire crews from Farringdon were called just before 8am on Friday June 14 2019, to a fire at the former Church View Medical Centre on Silksworth Road.

The vacant building is currently being converted into a newly proposed YMCA, though plans had met with anger by local residents over worries of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police were alerted by the fire service to a blaze at the former Church View Medical Centre, on Silksworth Terrace, Sunderland.

“At present, police are not treating the cause of the fire as malicious. Nobody was injured.”