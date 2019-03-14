Family pay tribute to man killed after being struck by car as death by dangerous police probe continues

The loved ones of a man killed when he was hit by an Audi have paid tribute to him as they thank people for their support in the wake of his tragic death.

Steven Bell, 64, of Dallymoor Drive in Bowburn was struck by an Audi A3 shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 2, as he walked along the path.

Read more: Three arrested after pedestrian dies when car strikes him on footpath



He sustained severe chest and abdominal injuries in the incident, which occurred on the A177 at Shincliffe on the outskirts of Durham.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of the emergency services.

Three people, two men aged 27 and 24, and a woman aged 22, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been released under investigation by Durham Constabulary.

The family of Mr Bell said in a statement: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of Steven whose life was taken in a tragic collision near to Durham City on Saturday, March 2.

“He was a much loved family member and friend, he will be sadly missed by many.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support – it is greatly appreciated at this difficult time.”

Police have said the black Audi lost control on a bend an struck Mr Bell as it traveled from Durham City towards Bowburn.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision, which happened on the section towards High Sincliffe.

The police investigation into the collision continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Unit on (0191) 3752159 or Durham Police on 101, quoting reference 2 of March 2.​