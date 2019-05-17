Family of Sunderland dad Paul Hutchinson say he will be 'deeply' missed in heartfelt tribute

The family of a loving dad who died following an assault in Sunderland say his name will “live on forever”.

Paul Hutchinson, 42, of Ford Estate, suffered serious head injuries following a disturbance on Edward Burdis Street, Southwick, in the early hours of Sunday.

Paul will be "deeply missed" by all who knew him, say his family.

Sadly, he died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.



His family has issued a statement paying tribute to Paul, who they say will be “deeply missed” by all.

They also thanked the community for their messages of support since the tragic incident.



His family said: "“Paul was a fun, loving and caring lad. He’d do absolutely anything for his family and his two girls, Lexi and Kacey, and stepdaughter Ellie.

“He lived life to the full, helping people with their gardens and organising fun days for the little ones with his friends’ help.

“From an early age, Paul was always out in the garden or under a car bonnet, or even fixing a bike – anything that he could get his hands dirty with.

“He was the life and soul of the party, dancing to his rave or ‘bang bang music’, as his mam would call it.

“Paul’s mission in life was to please his family and friends. He is going to be deeply missed and never forgotten. His name will live on forever.”

An investigation is ongoing as police look to determine the circumstances surrounding Paul’s death.

Shortly after the incident, a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Paul’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“They continue to be given any support they may need by a team of specialist officers. His family have requested that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

“We are committed to finding out the circumstances behind Paul’s death, and I’d like to thank members of the public who’ve been in touch passing on information that could assist detectives with this investigation.

“Our inquiries will continue over the weekend, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the disturbance on Sunday night, who are yet to come forward, to pick up the phone and contact police.”

*Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 132 120519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”