Family of missing Sunderland dad urge him to come home in emotional appeal
The family of a missing Sunderland dad have issued an emotional plea for him to come home.
Shaun Hobson, 34, was last seen on Tuesday, October 1, on Norfolk Street in the city.
Northumbria Police have said they are concerned for his welfare and have launched a public appeal to help find him.
Shaun’s family are also urging him to come home and have issued a heartfelt plea to him from them all, which said: “Just please come home we all love and miss you.”
The much-loved dad has been described as white, 5ft 11in tall and of medium build.
He has a shaved head and has tattoos on his right arm, with a skull tattoo on his hand.
Police are appealing for Shaun, or anyone with information on where Shaun is to please get in touch with them by calling 101.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We are searching for Shaun Hobson, 34, of Sunderland who was reported as missing on Wednesday, October 2.
“He was last seen on Tuesday in the Norfolk Street area of the city but has not been seen since.
“Shaun is described as white, 5ft 11in of medium build and has a shaved head.
“He has tattoos on his right arm and a skull tattoo on his hand.
“Officers are concerned for his welfare and would ask Shaun, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to call 101 quoting reference 396 021019.”